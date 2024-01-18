Umm-e-Hani Ruled Out Of National T20 Tournament Due To Injury
Muhammad Rameez Published January 18, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Multan Women captain Umm-e-Hani has been ruled out of the ongoing National Women’s T20 Tournament in Rawalpindi and Islamabad due to a thumb injury.
Umm-e-Hani, who has featured for Pakistan women in 17 international matches, sustained a hairline fracture in her left-hand thumb in her side’s opening match against Lahore Women on January 15 and has been advised four weeks rest.
The selection committee has named Gull Feroza captain of Multan Women for the rest of the tournament.
Recent Stories
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..
AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process
Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad
ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG
More Stories From Sports
-
Hazlewood, Head put Australia in command against West Indies54 minutes ago
-
Swiatek survives epic to make Australian Open third round2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - collated16 hours ago
-
Zone-VI Blues beat Zone-IV Greens by 7 wickets16 hours ago
-
Djokovic confronts heckler as he battles through at Australian Open16 hours ago
-
19th Cholistan Rally to start from Feb 2016 hours ago
-
Babar, Fakhar move up in ICC Rankings18 hours ago
-
Sue first ICC-appointed female neutral umpire for a bilateral series18 hours ago
-
PCB Level 1 coaching course held in Rawalpindi18 hours ago
-
Ali Asfand vows to utilize all experience in U19 World Cup19 hours ago
-
Djokovic digs deep to reach Australian Open third round19 hours ago
-
Hadaf College wins Inter-College Athletic Meet trophy19 hours ago