Open Menu

Umm-e-Hani Ruled Out Of National T20 Tournament Due To Injury

Muhammad Rameez Published January 18, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Umm-e-Hani ruled out of National T20 Tournament due to injury

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Multan Women captain Umm-e-Hani has been ruled out of the ongoing National Women’s T20 Tournament in Rawalpindi and Islamabad due to a thumb injury.

Umm-e-Hani, who has featured for Pakistan women in 17 international matches, sustained a hairline fracture in her left-hand thumb in her side’s opening match against Lahore Women on January 15 and has been advised four weeks rest.

The selection committee has named Gull Feroza captain of Multan Women for the rest of the tournament.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad T20 Rawalpindi January Women

Recent Stories

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

1 hour ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

4 hours ago
 Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

6 hours ago
 SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

15 hours ago
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

15 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

15 hours ago
 Infrastructure of city can be improved through pub ..

Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..

15 hours ago
 AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment pr ..

AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process

15 hours ago
 Meeting held to review election arrangements in Ab ..

Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad

15 hours ago
 ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during electio ..

ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports