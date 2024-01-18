Umm-e-Hani ruled out of National T20 Tournament due to injury

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Multan Women captain Umm-e-Hani has been ruled out of the ongoing National Women’s T20 Tournament in Rawalpindi and Islamabad due to a thumb injury.

Umm-e-Hani, who has featured for Pakistan women in 17 international matches, sustained a hairline fracture in her left-hand thumb in her side’s opening match against Lahore Women on January 15 and has been advised four weeks rest.

The selection committee has named Gull Feroza captain of Multan Women for the rest of the tournament.