Ummam Khawaja Wins Pakistan Day Table Tennis Championship

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 03:55 PM

Ummam Khawjah clinched the trophy of the Pakistan Day Table Tennis Championship held here at Lala Rafique Sports Arena on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Ummam Khawjah clinched the trophy of the Pakistan Day Table Tennis Championship held here at Lala Rafique sports Arena on Saturday.

In the boys category, Ummam Khawaja won the first prize while in the girls category, Hiba defeated Alishba to clinch the trophy. He said another international player Haseeb in a thrilling battle 3-1.

International coach and former Asian gold medalist Arif Khan distributed prizes among the players. He was accompanied by Kifayatullah, Senior Vice President of the KP Table Tennis Association, Women Coaches Amna.

A total of 20 players took part in the competitions held in connection with the Pakistan Day celebration. In the girls category, Haba won first, Alishba second and Maryam third. In the mixed doubles, Areeb and Halima won first place.

