UMT Markhors, Nurpur Lions record wins in contrasting styles

UMT Markhors and Nurpur Lions recorded wins by three and 35 runs respectively, in contrasting styles on the sixth day of the Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) UMT Markhors and Nurpur Lions recorded wins by three and 35 runs respectively, in contrasting styles on the sixth day of the Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Markhors scored 170-6 on the back of a rapid 32-ball 39 by opener Fakhar Zaman who shared a solid opening stand of 74 with Khawaja Mohammad Nafay who hit a 30-ball 36. While Fakhar smashed a six and five boundaries, Nafay was more aggressive with three sixes and a boundary.

No.3 batter Muhammad Shahzad struck 28 off 25 balls with the help of two sixes and experienced Mohammad Nawaz knocked an unbeaten 13-ball 28 with one four and two sixes to lift the total. Usman Tariq with 2-20 and Tahir Hussain, who returned figures of 2-36 were the pick of Stallions bowlers.

ABL Stallions lost Yasir Khan (17, 10b, 2x4s, 1x6) early but Maaz Sadaqat (82, 53b, 10x4s, 2x6s) and Mohammad Haris rescued the innings with a strong 59-run stand off 41 balls for the second wicket.

Haris fell after scoring a fiery 16-ball 22 with a six and a four as it was left to Maaz to help the team cross the target. Team mentor Shoaib Malik chipped in with a 21-ball 16 as Stallions slumped from 127-2 in 15 overs to lose four wickets for 15 runs, including the well set Maaz.

Stallions needed 19 in the last over but fast bowler Mohammad Imran Jnr conceded 15 to steal the match.This became the third consecutive win for UMT Markhors while ABL Stallions suffered their first defeat after two wins.

In the second match, Nurpur Lions scored 194-5 in 20 overs against Engro Dolphins. Their skipper Imam-ul-Haq knocked a brilliant 48-ball 65 and Hasan Nawaz hit 34-ball 50 in a solid 100-run partnership in 11.3 overs. Hasan, smashed three sixes and four boundaries while Imam's knock had seven boundaries and a six.

Khushdil Shah, batting at No.5, blasted an unbeaten 22-ball 57 not out with six maximums and two boundaries as Nurpur Lions added a big 64 in the last five overs.

Dolphins' Qasim Akram picked up three wickets for 21 runs in his four overs.

In reply, Sahibzada Farhan and Mirza Tahir Baig gave Dolphins a robust start of 57 in six overs. Tahir fell for 29 off 16 balls laced with a six and three boundaries. Muhammad Akhlaq fell without scoring. Farhan then added 51 for the third wicket with Umar Amin who made a 19-ball 25 with two fours and a six.

But once Farhan fell for 54 off 42 balls including three sixes and as many boundaries the chase fell apart. Skipper Faheem Ashraf tried valiantly with a cameo of 12-ball 27 with two sixes and as many fours but the asking rate soared beyond 15 an over.

Fast bowler Musa Khan was the pick of bowlers with 4-23 while Khushdil and Shahid Aziz fetched two wickets apiece. Lions have now won two of their four matches while Dolphins are winless in three outings.

Scores in brief:

Match 7 – UMT Markhors beat ABL Stallions by three runs at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

UMT Markhors 170-6 in 20 overs (Fakhar Zaman 39, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay 36, Mohammad Nawaz 28 not out, Muhammad Shahzad 28; Usman Tariq 2-20, Tahir Hussain 2-36)

ABL Stallions 167-6 in 20 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 82, Mohammad Haris 22; Nisar Ahmed 3-23)

Player of the match - Nisar Ahmed (UMT Markhors)

Match 8 - Nurpur Lions beat Engro Dolphins by 35 runs at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Nurpur Lions 194-5 in 20 overs (Imam-ul-Haq 65, Khushdil Shah 57 not out, Hasan Nawaz 50; Qasim Akram 3-21)

Engro Dolphins 159 all out in 19.4 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 54, Mirza Tahir Baig 29, Faheem Ashraf 27, Umar Amin 25; Musa Khan 4-23, Khushdil Shah 2-22, Shahid Aziz 2-35)

Player of the match -- Khushdil Shah (Nurpur Lions)

Tomorrow’s fixtures: Allied Bank Stallions vs Engro Dolphins, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (11am); Lake City Panthers vs UMT Markhors, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (3.30pm).