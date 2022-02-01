UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Makes 'Strongest Possible Appeal' For Ceasefire In Ethiopia Ahead Of Olympics

Muhammad Rameez Published February 01, 2022 | 11:30 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday made the "strongest possible" appeal on the parties in Ethiopia to immediately halt fighting in the observance of the Olympic Truce tradition.

"As I prepare to leave for the Winter Olympics, I make the strongest possible appeal for all parties in Ethiopia for an immediate cessation of hostilities," Guterres said. "And this can allow for effective humanitarian access and relief to all affected populations throughout Ethiopia. And these actions will help pave the way to a much-needed inclusive national dialogue involving all Ethiopians."

The 2022 Olympic Games will be held in Beijing, China, from February 4 to February 20.

Ethiopia has been struggling with a violent internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front of attacking its military base and launched an anti-terrorist operation in the region. The ongoing conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions of people, and caused a dire humanitarian crisis across the country.

According to the World Food Program, 83 percent of people in Ethiopia's Tigray region are food insecure after 15 months of war and three-quarters of families experience a severe lack of food.

