UN Chief, Putin Did Not Meet During Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - Spokesman

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 08, 2022 | 12:41 AM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres did not hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq said on Monday

Putin arrived in Beijing on Friday morning to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in the evening. Guterres arrived in Beijing on Thursday and met with Xi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday.

"I believe that President Putin left earlier than the Secretary-General so they did not have a meeting," Haq said during a briefing.

Putin and Xi held the three-hour meeting on Friday that resulted in the two officials signing a joint Russia-China statement expressing a shared vision on the world's most pressing issues, including nuclear non-proliferation, arms control and NATO enlargement.

Beijing is hosting the 2022 Olympic Games from February 4-20 and the Paralympic Games from March 4-13.

