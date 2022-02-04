UN Chief to Hold Meeting With Chinese Leadership in Beijing Saturday - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet with the Chinese leadership in Beijing on Saturday during a lunch hosted by President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, UN Associate Spokesperson Eri Kaneko said on Friday.

"Tomorrow, he (Guterres) will attend the heads of state lunch hosted by President Xi Jinping. And he's also expected to meet with Chinese authorities as well as other leaders who are attending the Games," Kaneko said in a press briefing.

Guterres arrived in Beijing on Thursday to participate in the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games that will be held from February 4-20.