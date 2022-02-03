UN Chief to Meet Chinese, Other Officials During Winter Olympics in Beijing - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres intends to hold meetings with world leaders, including with the Chinese authorities, while attending the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Wednesday.

Guterres will leave for Beijing later in the day to participate in the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games on Friday and will return to New York on February 6.

"While in Beijing, he (Guterres) will meet with the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach. He does expect to meet with some of the other leaders while he's there," Haq said.

When asked whether Guterres will hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will also be traveling to Beijing, to address, among other issues, the military build-up near Ukraine, Haq said the focus of Guterres' trip is the Olympics.

However, Haq did not exclude the possibility of Guterres engaging in a bilateral conversation with the Russian president.

"We do expect that some of the arrangements will pan out but we'll disclose the meetings once they're confirmed," Haq said.

Last week, Guterres urged all parties to conflicts around the world to observe the Olympic truce tradition for the duration of the event.

The Olympic Games will be held from February 4-20 and the Paralympic Games from March 4-13.