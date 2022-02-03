UrduPoint.com

UN Chief To Meet Chinese, Other Officials During Winter Olympics In Beijing - Spokesman

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 03, 2022 | 12:40 AM

UN Chief to Meet Chinese, Other Officials During Winter Olympics in Beijing - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres intends to hold meetings with world leaders, including with the Chinese authorities, while attending the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Wednesday.

Guterres will leave for Beijing later in the day to participate in the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games on Friday and will return to New York on February 6.

"While in Beijing, he (Guterres) will meet with the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach. He does expect to meet with some of the other leaders while he's there," Haq said.

When asked whether Guterres will hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will also be traveling to Beijing, to address, among other issues, the military build-up near Ukraine, Haq said the focus of Guterres' trip is the Olympics.

However, Haq did not exclude the possibility of Guterres engaging in a bilateral conversation with the Russian president.

"We do expect that some of the arrangements will pan out but we'll disclose the meetings once they're confirmed," Haq said.

Last week, Guterres urged all parties to conflicts around the world to observe the Olympic truce tradition for the duration of the event.

The Olympic Games will be held from February 4-20 and the Paralympic Games from March 4-13.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ukraine Russia China Beijing Vladimir Putin New York February March Olympics International Olympic Committee Event All From

Recent Stories

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation ..

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation at Ukraine Border - London

2 minutes ago
 IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after c ..

IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after completing Pakistan's 6th revie ..

2 minutes ago
 White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine ..

White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine on Economic Assistance Package

2 minutes ago
 Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presiden ..

Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presidential Election Against Any Riva ..

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan to provide all required facilities to Chi ..

Pakistan to provide all required facilities to Chinese investors in Gwadar, SEZs ..

13 minutes ago
 AFCON third-place match brought forward to Saturda ..

AFCON third-place match brought forward to Saturday - CAF

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>