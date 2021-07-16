UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Urges All Parties To Conflict To Observe Truce During Olympic, Paralympic Games

Zeeshan Mehtab 31 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 01:30 AM

UN Chief Urges All Parties to Conflict to Observe Truce During Olympic, Paralympic Games

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called on all parties to conflict around the world to cease military activities during the Olympic and Paralympic Games set to kick off July 23.

"In a few days, athletes from around the world will come together in Japan for the Olympic and Paralympic Games," Guterres said in a video message. "I call on all parties to conflict to observe the Olympic Truce during the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, and to build on it in the weeks and months ahead."

