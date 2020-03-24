UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Views Decision To Postpone Tokyo Olympics 'Very Wise' Amid COVID-19 - Spokesman

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 11:04 PM

UN Chief Views Decision to Postpone Tokyo Olympics 'Very Wise' Amid COVID-19 - Spokesman

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres considers the International Olympic Committee's decision to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games until next year wise, due to the need to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres considers the International Olympic Committee's decision to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games until next year wise, due to the need to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"It seems just a very wise decision to take in light of the pandemic and the need for continued social distancing in order to break the curve," Dujarric said.

