UN Chief Views Decision To Postpone Tokyo Olympics 'Very Wise' Amid COVID-19 - Spokesman
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 11:04 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres considers the International Olympic Committee's decision to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games until next year wise, due to the need to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.
"It seems just a very wise decision to take in light of the pandemic and the need for continued social distancing in order to break the curve," Dujarric said.