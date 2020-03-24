UN Chief Views Decision to Postpone Tokyo Olympics 'Very Wise' Amid COVID-19 - Spokesman

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres considers the International Olympic Committee's decision to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games until next year wise, due to the need to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday

"It seems just a very wise decision to take in light of the pandemic and the need for continued social distancing in order to break the curve," Dujarric said.