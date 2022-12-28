UN Negotiation Lounge Transformed Into 'Sports Diplomacy' During World Cup - Qatar Envoy

UrduPoint.com

Some of the historic United Nations conference rooms become areas for diplomats to gather and watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and negotiate in what became to be known as "sports diplomacy," Qatari Ambassador to the world body Sheikha Alya bint Ahmed Al Thani told Sputnik

The United Nations delegate lounge became a gathering point for diplomats to watch the World Cup football games on a giant screen provided by the Qatar mission to the world body. A second screen was placed in the Vienna Café, which serves as the cafeteria for diplomats and United Nations staff.

"In the middle of this historic diplomatic space that wintered many key negotiation processes, we witnessed for a full month the joy of watching football and creating the best space for sports diplomacy," Al Thani said.

The Delegates Lounge is where diplomats and often state leaders gather to negotiate on sensitive issues.

Al Thani said the World Cup is a transformative tool whereby the entire world comes together to enjoy the event just as diplomats in the United Nations did at the gathering points in the Delegates Lounge.

The Qatar ambassador pointed out that the World Cup strengthened social capital, built trust and enabled people to get to know each other on a different level.

During crucial matches, the Delegates Lounge was often occupied to capacity, and ambassadors could be seen chatting and cheering together. Yet, also present was a different level of sensitivity than that brought by conflicts.

Qatar was the first Arab country to host the FIFA World Cup. The tournament was held from November 20 to December 18 and reportedly cost the host country some $200 billion to prepare the event.

