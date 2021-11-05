UrduPoint.com

Unbeaten Freiburg Hunt First-ever Win At Bayern Munich

Zeeshan Mehtab 47 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 08:40 AM

Unbeaten Freiburg hunt first-ever win at Bayern Munich

Berlin, Nov 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Freiburg face the acid test of their unbeaten record in the Bundesliga on Saturday at league leaders Bayern Munich, where they have never won in Germany's top flight.

Third-placed Freiburg, from Germany's picturesque Black Forest, are the only Bundesliga club still boasting an undefeated run after eleven rounds.

"We go into every game with the feeling that we can win - even in Munich, we won't be thinking 'the main thing is not to concede many goals'", Freiburg defender Lukas Kuebler told Kicker.

A win at Munich's Allianz Arena would put them level on 25 points with Bayern, yet Freiburg head coach Christian Streich is relaxed ahead of his 300th game on the bench in Germany's top flight.

"It's basically pleasant," said Streich, who took charge of Freiburg in 2011, making him the longest serving current Bundesliga coach.

"The team is very balanced and very hungry, it's great that we travel to Munich in such a relaxed frame of mind." Streich is one of the Bundesliga's characters, just as likely to discusses politics or current affairs with his players as tactics and fitness.

Freiburg have taken 13 points from the past five league games and conceded a Bundesliga-wide low of just seven goals all season.

Bayern have scored a league-record 38 goals in their opening 10 games, 12 of which were scored by star striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Poland star marked his 100th Champions League appearance Tuesday with a hat-trick in the 5-2 drubbing of Benfica.

Freiburg's all-time record scorer Nils Petersen, who hit 96 goals in 219 games, is sidelined by a knee injury.

The current team has no stand out star, but striker Lucas Hoeller, midfielders Vincenzo Grifo and South Korean international Jeong Woo-Yeong are joint top-scorers with three league goals each.

A top four finish would mean a first Champions League appearance next season in the club's history, "but if we start dreaming now - I think that will simply backfire," Kuebler added.

"Our mindset is modest, but it's good because it helps us keep us grounded." The 18-year-old has been called up for England's World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino on the back of mature performances for Borussia Dortmund, who trail Bayern by a point in the league.

Bellingham is expected to again boss the central midfield at RB Leipzig on Saturday, where Dortmund have won on their three previous visits.

Star striker Erling Braut Haaland remains sidelined by a hip injury, but Dortmund are buoyed by winning their last four league games as they look to bounce back from a midweek Champions League defeat at home to Ajax.

21 - matches for Freiburg at Bayern Munich, where the visitors have never won, including 18 defeats and three draws.

101 - Bundesliga goals Marco Reus has scored for Borussia Dortmund, needing one more to claim fourth spot in the club's list of all-time scorers. Current sports director Michael Zorc is second with 131.

3 - consecutive home defeats for RB Leipzig against Dortmund, who they have beaten just once at the Red Bull Arena. Leipzig's sole home win over Dortmund was in September 2016, when the Saxony club hosted their first ever Bundesliga match having climbed up from the fifth tier.

Related Topics

World Sports Germany Dortmund Freiburg Leipzig Munich San Marino Albania Poland North Korea September 2016 Christian All From Top Bayern Coach Borussia

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th November 2021

26 minutes ago
 2 robbers snatched Rs 11 million from a citizen

2 robbers snatched Rs 11 million from a citizen

7 hours ago
 Air Canada boss in hot water over lack of French p ..

Air Canada boss in hot water over lack of French proficiency

7 hours ago
 Yorkshire suspended from staging England cricket m ..

Yorkshire suspended from staging England cricket matches after racism row

8 hours ago
 India trying to portray false sense of normalcy, d ..

India trying to portray false sense of normalcy, development in IIOJK: FO

8 hours ago
 Houthis' Ballistic Missile Hits Residential Area i ..

Houthis' Ballistic Missile Hits Residential Area in Yemen's Marib - Source

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.