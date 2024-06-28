Unbeaten India makes into it to the ICC Twenty20 World Cup final after 10-years

By Ijaz Ahmad Khan India made it to the ICC Twenty20 World Cup final after 10 years, defeating defending champions England by 68 runs after a brilliant semi-final performance and now face South Africa on June 29 for the title match

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) By Ijaz Ahmad Khan India made it to the ICC Twenty20 World Cup final after 10 years, defeating defending champions England by 68 runs after a brilliant semi-final performance and now face South Africa on June 29 for the title match.

For the first time in the history of ICC T20 World Cup, 2 unbeaten teams – South Africa and India reached the final. In the semi-final match of the T20 World Cup, India defeated England by 68 runs and secured a place in the final after 10-years.

The teams of Africa and India have not lost any matches in the event. After being successful in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, they will become the first team in the world to win the tournament by beating the other unbeaten team while remaining undefeated.

South Africa for the first time since 1979, two undefeated teams will meet in the final. In the 1979 ODI World Cup, the teams of England and the West Indies did not lose a match before the final, while the West Indies in 1975 and 1979 won the World Cup with unbeaten runs.

Australia, the winner of the ODI World Cup in 2003 and 2007, was also unbeaten in the tournament, while in 1996, the Sri Lankan team was unbeaten in the entire tournament, including two walkovers, and in the final of the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy, the unbeaten teams India played with Sri Lanka.

Due to the wet field at the beginning of the semi-final, this semi-final started one hour late, then in the ninth over, the game was stopped due to rain and after about an hour and a half, the game started again.

One thing was not understood that all three hour of play was wasted but the overs remained the same and difference at all in the overs.

Since India was batting and 65 runs were scored in 8.3 overs and the game resumed after an hour and a half, almost two hours of play was lost in the beginning, so the match should be played in 15 overs. But the batting belonged to India, so it didn't happen. The experts of the world are saying that whatever cricket event happens, it is at the will of India and the rules and regulations are also theirs. Because the ICC is actually the Indian Cricket Council.

Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket team has defeated the England cricket team by 68 runs in the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and made it to the final. The Indian team has once again made it to the ICC T20 World Cup final after 10 years.

India last played the final in 2014. This time India will face South Africa in the final. The ICC T20 World Cup 2014 was hosted by Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka faced each other in the final of the tournament 10 years ago.

In the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 played at the Providence Cricket Stadium in Yana, India had given England a target of 172 runs to win, in response to which the English team was all out by scoring 103 runs in 16.4 overs.

In the match, India playing first scored 130 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka scored 134 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 17.5 overs to win the T20 World Cup 2014 title. Now India has once again reached the T20 World Cup final after 10 years. Before this semi-final between India and England, a total of 23 T20 International matches have been played.

Team India has won 12 T20 matches while England has won 11 T20 matches. A total of four matches have been played between these two teams in the history of the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, both have won 2-2 matches. Now with this win, India's score is 2-3.

India lost the toss in the semi-final of T20 World Cup 2024 but in the match dusted England and never felt that England was in this match. India had a strong grip on England from the beginning. Be it batting or bowling, India was ahead of England in every field. After losing the toss, India batted first and scored 171 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Rohit Sharma once again played well for India and scored 57 runs while Surya Kumar Yadav played an innings of 47 runs. Rohit Sharma took over the team and captained the innings. Sharma's innings of 57 runs included six fours and two sixes. Surya supported him and played fiery shots in his style. Surya Kumar hit four fours and two sixes in his innings of 47 runs. In the end, Hardik Pandya also scored a quick 23 runs and set up a score of 171 runs in the allotted twenty overs. Chris Jordan dismissed three players for England.

Chasing India's target of 172 runs, England were bowled out for just 103 runs in 16.4 overs. The English batsmen could not compete with the Indian spinners and continued to pile up. The spinners of Hart did not allow the England batsmen to settle on the pitch. England's batsmen bowed before the Indian spin and India won the match by 68 runs and made it to the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 after 10 years. Harry Brooke scored the most 25 runs on behalf of England, which included three fours. Apart from them, Joffer Archer scored 21 runs.

Akshar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav took 3 wickets each for India. Apart from this, Jasprit Bumrah also took 2 wickets. Akshar Patel was given the man of the match award. Rohit Sharma, captain of the Indian cricket team, after defeating England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024, will face South Africa.

After the impressive win over England in the second semi-final, Indian team captain Rohit Sharma said that after setting up a good score, the bowlers were expected to perform as expected. Kuldeep Yadav and Patel lived up to expectations and showed that Virat Kohli is saving his best performance for the last match which will be the title clash against South Africa in Barbados on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma said that at one point we had 145-150 in mind, but as the game progressed. We went on to a strong score. I can set a target in my mind but I don't want to tell a batsman about it. I thought a score of 170 was very good in a competition like the semi-final.

Rohit Sharma added that Akshar and Kuldeep are the best spinners. It is difficult to play shots against them. If the players play according to the conditions, the conditions are better. We are very happy with our performance. We worked very hard as a unit. Talking about Kohli, Rohit said that Kohli is a great player. Sometimes a player has to go through a bad period. We understand their class and importance. Form is never an issue. Kohli is sure to score big runs in the final. Kohli has scored just 75 runs in seven innings but the skipper is not at all bothered by the poor form of his main batsman.

APP/ijz/1705