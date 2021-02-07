UrduPoint.com
Unbeaten Rizwan's Maiden Test Knock Guide Pakistan To 298 Runs

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Unbeaten Pakistani wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan's maiden Test knock guided the Green-shirts to 298 runs in the second innings against South Africa at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Pakistan scored 298 runs for all in the second innings in 102 overs. Rizwan's unbeaten knock (115 runs) came in 204 balls including 15 fours. Rizwan achieved his maiden Test century in the 96th over (95.2 ball) which was bowled by George Linde.

Pakistan was 129 for 6 on day three and the first wicket on day four for the Green-shirts was taken in the 57th over by Keshav Maharaj when Hasan Ali 5 missed the ball which hit him on the front pad and was given out.

Pakistan were on 217 for 8 before lunch but after return Yasir Shah was on 23 runs, when he was dismissed by Linde in the 74th over. Yasir and Rizwan provided a 53-run-patnership for the 8th wicket.

Nauman Ali went unlucky as he was just five runs short from his fifty (45) when he was downed by Kagiso Rabada in the 99th over. Riawan and Nauman Ali provided a 97 runs partnership to the 9th wicket.

Linde, who had a dislocated pinky finger on day one, took his fifth wicket of Shaheen Shah Afridi 4 in the 102nd over.

This was his maiden five-for-64. Pakistan lead by 369 runs as they scored 298 runs in the second innings for all in 102 overs.

When South Africa came to bat they went well till 33 runs in the second innings until Shaheen Shah Afridi took the first wicket for Pakistan (Dean Elgar 17) in the 9th over. South Africa were on 37 for one before the tea break.

Opener Aiden Markram took the stand for the Proteas as he scored a fifty in 24th over on just 71 balls including eight 4s and two 6s. He was 0 for 22 seeing off the new ball spell from Shaheen Shah Afridi but has scored at a run a ball since the spinners (Nauman Ali and Yasir Shah) entered. The visitors did well on and reached 100 runs in the 25th over.

Pakistani bowlers seemed helpless as South Africa stood firm after the loss of the first wicket and accomplished 127 runs for 1 at the end of day four.

Markram (59) and Rassie van der Dussen (48 runs) provided 94 runs partnership to the second wicket giving the visitors a good start as they need 243 runs left (out of 370) to chase for the last day.

