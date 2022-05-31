UrduPoint.com

Uncapped Payne And Wood In England Squad For Netherlands ODIs

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 31, 2022 | 09:07 PM

Uncapped Payne and Wood in England squad for Netherlands ODIs

Uncapped left-arm pacemen David Payne and Luke Wood were both included Tuesday as 50-over world champions England named their first one-day international squad since Australia's Matthew Mott was appointed as their coach

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Uncapped left-arm pacemen David Payne and Luke Wood were both included Tuesday as 50-over world champions England named their first one-day international squad since Australia's Matthew Mott was appointed as their coach.

World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, who has a groin problem, has been passed fit to lead a 14-man squad for a three-match series away to the Netherlands next month.

The matches at the VRA Ground in Amstelveen, near Amsterdam, will take place between the second and third Tests of England's home series against New Zealand, meaning new Test skipper Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow are all unavailable.

Several England bowlers are currently injured, including World Cup winners Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, but Sam Curran is fit again following a stress fracture of the back.

With Lancashire's Wood called up for the first time and Payne bidding for a debut having been in previous squads, there are five left-arm seamers in the squad (Curran, David Willey and Reece Topley are the others).

But there was no place for wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings, with Phil Salt set to take Bairstow's place at the top of the order alongside Jason Roy and Jos Buttler behind the stumps.

Adil Rashid is the sole leg-spinner in the squad, with no place for Matt Parkinson.

The series forms part of the World Cup Super League, which will help determine the qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup in India.

"I'm very excited to be coaching a strong squad for my first series in charge", said Mott, previously in charge of Australia's all-conquering women's team.

"We have tremendous depth with a blend of youth and experience. We want to continue to play in an expressive style and let our players showcase their skills and firepower".

Mott added: "Luke Wood deserves his call-up. He has been consistent for Lancashire over the past 12 months and we have been monitoring his progression. If given a chance to play, I'm sure he will make most of his opportunity".

"This is a historic occasion for the sport and the first time England Men have played the Netherlands in an ODI series. We can't wait to head over to Amsterdam and put on a show for the thousands of fans travelling to support the team".

The Netherlands are currently involved in a home ODI series against the West Indies.

England ODI squad Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, capt), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire, wkt), Brydon Carse (Durham), Sam Curran (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), David Payne (Gloucestershire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire), Luke Wood (Lancashire) Fixtures (all at VRA Club, Amstelveen) Jun 17: Netherlands v England, 1st ODIJun 19: Netherlands v England, 2nd ODIJun 22: Netherlands v England, 3rd ODI

Related Topics

India Injured World Australia Rashid Amsterdam Jos David Lead Durham Livingstone Netherlands Sam Billings Reece Topley Dawid Malan Women All Top Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Chairman FBR inaugurates (SOC)

Chairman FBR inaugurates (SOC)

1 minute ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Turkey on three-day official ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Turkey on three-day official visit

1 minute ago
 PTI's long march - a criminal act to make govt dy ..

PTI's long march - a criminal act to make govt dysfunctional: Rana Sana

22 minutes ago
 Teenager Gauff, late bloomer Trevisan to clash for ..

Teenager Gauff, late bloomer Trevisan to clash for place in French Open final

22 minutes ago
 Macron suggests to Putin UN resolution to end Odes ..

Macron suggests to Putin UN resolution to end Odessa blockade

23 minutes ago
 Brazil storm death toll rises to 100: officials

Brazil storm death toll rises to 100: officials

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.