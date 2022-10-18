UrduPoint.com

Uncapped Vergnes-Taillefer Called Into France Squad For November Tests

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 18, 2022 | 10:33 PM

Toulouse, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Bordeaux-Begles' uncapped No. 8 Bastien Vergnes-Taillefer was called up to replace Jordan Joseph in Fabien Galthie's 42-man France squad for the November Tests, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) announced on Tuesday.

Joseph, 22, also uncapped, who was a second-half replacement in Pau's dramatic 31-29 defeat by Stade Francais on Saturday, has been made unavailable, although no reason was given by the FFR.

Vergnes-Taillefer, 25, who has played the full 80 minutes in five of Bordeaux-Begles's seven Top 14 matches this season, was outstanding in their 29-17 victory over Racing 92 at the weekend.

Galthie has a long list of injured players who were not considered for selection, notably wingers Gabin Villiere and Arthur Vincent, goal-kicking full-back Melvyn Jaminet, flanker Francois Cros and prop Cyril Baille.

Eight uncapped players, including prop Thomas Laclayat who plays for second division Oyonnax, are also in the set-upThe squad will meet up on October 23 for a training camp before next month's fixtures, less than a year out from France hosting the Rugby World Cup.

They face Australia in Paris on November 5, followed by South Africa in Marseille and Japan in Toulouse on the following weekends.

