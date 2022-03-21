Under 15 football trials starts

Trials for the under-15 footballers began on Monday at the KMC Football Stadium under the supervision of Swindon Town Football Club coach Alex Pike

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Trials for the under-15 footballers began on Monday at the KMC Football Stadium under the supervision of Swindon Town Football Club coach Alex Pike.

As many as 176 children participated in the trials on the first day.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon visited the stadium and inspected the trials.

On the occasion, District Football Association South President Jameel Hoat, international football player Aurangzeb, sports Coordinator Commissioner Karachi Ghulam Muhammad Khan and others were also present.

Talking to media, Commissioner Karachi said Karachi is a hub of football talent, but lack of resources is major hurdle in polishing the raw talent.

In this regard, he added that an agreement was signed between Swindon Town Football Club and Karachi Football Club on February 5.

'Today the dream is beginning to come true and the agreement has entered into the implementation phase,'. he said.

The commissioner said the trial phase will continue for the next 4 days.

He informed that two teams would be chosen in trials after which two final matches would be played between the chosen teams.

Besides footballers, eight coaches have also been selected, two of whom will travel to the UK for a month training. He added that two best under 15 football players would be selected and sent to the UK for two years training.' In the first phase, two coaches and two children will go to UK, and this will not stop. It is continuous process.

He added that Karachi has tremendous football talent, we only have to encourage and support young talent.

Muhammad Iqbal Memon said Alex Pike is also impressed to see the talent of kids.

Responding to a question, he said players are being selected on merit and all aspiring children would be given chance to participate in the trials adding that registration process is open for all under 15 children.

To another question , he replied that arrangements of water andrefreshments for the players have been ensured, besides facility of first aid and ambulance in case of emergency.