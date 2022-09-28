UrduPoint.com

Under-16 School Cricket Tournament To Be Played In October

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 28, 2022 | 07:47 PM

The under-16 school cricket tournament will be played at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur in October to promote cricket at youth level. The students from government and private schools will participate in the tournament

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Aitzaz Anjum, Chief Executive Officer education Zahoor Ahmed Chauhan, and officers from other relevant departments were present at the meeting.

The tournament will be organized by the Government of Punjab and the Pakistan Cricket board.

Deputy Commissioner directed that all the arrangements for the tournament should be completed properly.

He said that the participation of players from public and private schools should be ensured and equal opportunities should be provided to them. It was informed that 12 teams from government schools and three teams from private schools would participate in the tournament.

The tournament will be played on a league basis. One-day matches of forty overs per innings will be played and teams will be divided into four pools.

