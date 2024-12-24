Open Menu

Under- 16 Sports Games Starts In Larkana

Muhammad Rameez Published December 24, 2024

LARKANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Free Under-16 Winter Coaching Camp 2024 was organized at MA Khuhro sports Complex Larkana on Tuesday under the special direction of Sindh Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Sardar Mohammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar.

The camp will continue till 30 December.

The winter coaching camp was inaugurated by, District Attorney Larkana Abdul Nabi Sayrio, District Sports Officer Larkana Muhammad Mahfooz Makani.

In the coaching camp, qualified coaches trained boys and girls up to 16 years of age in Football, Table Tennis, Badminton, Takowando.

A large number of students participated in the event with their coaches.

