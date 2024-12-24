Under- 16 Sports Games Starts In Larkana
Muhammad Rameez Published December 24, 2024 | 10:14 PM
Free Under-16 Winter Coaching Camp 2024 was organized at MA Khuhro Sports Complex Larkana on Tuesday under the special direction of Sindh Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Sardar Mohammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar
LARKANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Free Under-16 Winter Coaching Camp 2024 was organized at MA Khuhro sports Complex Larkana on Tuesday under the special direction of Sindh Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Sardar Mohammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar.
The camp will continue till 30 December.
The winter coaching camp was inaugurated by, District Attorney Larkana Abdul Nabi Sayrio, District Sports Officer Larkana Muhammad Mahfooz Makani.
In the coaching camp, qualified coaches trained boys and girls up to 16 years of age in Football, Table Tennis, Badminton, Takowando.
A large number of students participated in the event with their coaches.
Recent Stories
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad moto ..
Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan ..
MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation
LESCO inducts children of deceased employees
Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic beat Boston
Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist
Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic reforms
PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city
UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid
Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars
Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager
499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours
More Stories From Sports
-
Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic beat Boston26 minutes ago
-
ABL Stallions, UMT Markhors set to lock horns in Champions T20 Cup final41 minutes ago
-
Under- 16 Sports games starts in Larkana39 seconds ago
-
Tharparkar finalizes preparations for 2nd commissioner marathon race 202524 seconds ago
-
Date for India Pakistan Champions Trophy match announced2 seconds ago
-
Date for India Pakistan Champions Trophy match announced4 hours ago
-
ICC announces schedule for Champions Trophy 20254 hours ago
-
Saimak Mengal secures 2 Golds for Balochistan in Quaid-e-Azam Games5 hours ago
-
Saima Mengal secures 2 Golds for Balochistan in Quaid-e-Azam Games7 hours ago
-
UK newspaper criticizes ICC for Favoring India in Champions Trophy 20258 hours ago
-
West Indies to arrive in Islamabad on Jan 6 for ICC World Test Championship9 hours ago
-
Arsenal's Saka out for 'many weeks' with hamstring injury24 hours ago