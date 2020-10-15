UrduPoint.com
Under-16 Talent Hunt Program, First Round Of Squash Trials Completed

Thu 15th October 2020

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Squash trials under Talent Hunt Program in the age group U16 completed here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex Qayyum Stadium Peshawar on Thursday.

Coaches headed by Tahir Iqbal along with Muhammad Waseem, Munawar Zaman, Alam Zeb, Inayat Ullah of the Directorate of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa supervised the three days trials wherein more than 55 players turned up and out 55 players, 25 players have been short-listed in the first phase.

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak also visited the squash trials along with Director Sports Female Miss Rashida Ghaznavi and Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Director Sports Merged areas Muhammad Nawaz Khan and Secretary KP Squash Association Munawar Zaman and other personalities were present.

"We have no shortage of squash talent, '' he said, adding, "Such talent needs to be polished on a regular basis that is why initiative has been taken. We have ruled the squash world for many years and now the time is not far when we will be able to regain our lost ground," he said.

Recently, former world champion Jansher Khan has also announced to work with the Directorate of Sports and he is training the children on the squash courts of Peshawar Sports Complex, DG Sports Mr. Khattak said.

It is the good fortune of our players that Jansher Khan, Qamar Zaman and Mohibullah Khan are with us, he said, adding, "There are no shortage of funds as far as facilitation and developing of games infrastructure are concerned."

