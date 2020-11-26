Under-16 Talent Hunt Program, Training Camp Concludes

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :In the last phase of Under-16 Talent Hunt program under the Directorate General of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, training camps for various sports at Peshawar Sports Complex came to an end in which 256 male and female athletes from across the province participated.

There were only five days training camps instead of 10-day announced earlier on before the final teams named for seven male and four female Games.

Out of 256 players now 150 male players were finally selected including 40 players each in Football, Hockey, and Athletic, 14 players in volleyball and five each players in table tennis, badminton and squash.

A total of 48 female players were selected out of 80 players from the five-day camps in the final phase that comprised 25 in athletics, 12 in volleyball, and five each players in table tennis and badminton.

The National Junior U16 Championship in different Games would be starting from November 28, 2020 at different venues.

Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director Sports Rashida Ghaznavi and Director Operations Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Saqlain Shah visited the final phase of trials and talked to the male and female players.

The training was conducted in two different sessions. In the first session, women were trained from 9.00 am to 12.30 p.m while men were trained from 01.00 p.m to 5.00 p.m. DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak and Director Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi supervised the male and women Games.

In the first phase of the Talent Hunt program, all the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the tribal districts, will participate.

Open trials were held in which players were selected for the final trials. More than fifteen hundred players participated in the first trials in which 256 male and female players were selected for the camps. Qualified coaches trained these players to further improve their game. The training camps have ended and preparations for the U16 National Junior Championship in different Games are in full swing. The teams will start arriving in Peshawar from Thursday.