Open Menu

Under-19 Cricket World Cup Moved From Sri Lanka To South Africa

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 21, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Under-19 Cricket World Cup moved from Sri Lanka to South Africa

Sri Lanka has been stripped of the Under-19 World Cup next year, the International Cricket Council said Tuesday, after suspending the island nation's board over alleged political meddling

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Sri Lanka has been stripped of the Under-19 World Cup next year, the International Cricket Council said Tuesday, after suspending the island nation's board over alleged political meddling.

The tournament will now be held in South Africa, the game's governing body said following a meeting of its board in the Indian city of Ahmedabad.

The 16-nation tournament is scheduled to be held from January 13 to February 4.

As a result of losing the right to host the competition, Sri Lanka stands to lose a $2.4 million grant from the ICC to develop venues, the local cricket board has claimed.

The ICC suspended Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) earlier this month, saying it had failed to ensure there was no government interference in its affairs.

Sri Lanka can continue to compete internationally but funding to SLC will be controlled by the ICC.

The suspension came after Sri Lanka's parliament asked the board to resign over allegations made by sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe that it had syphoned off millions of Dollars.

The ICC has rules against political interference and has suspended Sri Lanka before.

Sri Lanka Cricket said the loss of the U-19 tournament was a "big blow" to the morale of young players, and a substantial financial loss to the country.

"This decision is something that makes the entire nation sad," the board's assistant secretary Krishantha Kapuwatte told reporters in Colombo.

"We have been working diligently in the past four months to prepare our venues for the tournament".

Related Topics

India Cricket World ICC Sports Sri Lanka Parliament Young Ahmedabad Colombo South Africa January February From Government Million Sad

Recent Stories

Pakistan's Phytosanitary certification won global ..

Pakistan's Phytosanitary certification won global acknowledgment: Dr. Kausar Mal ..

6 minutes ago
 Minister Information pays tribute to late CM Azam ..

Minister Information pays tribute to late CM Azam Khan

6 minutes ago
 Crackdown continues against unregistered medicines

Crackdown continues against unregistered medicines

10 minutes ago
 Economists highlight importance of paradigm shift ..

Economists highlight importance of paradigm shift in thinking for Pak trajectory ..

10 minutes ago
 ATC indicts Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Rubin ..

ATC indicts Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Rubina Jamil in police vehicles tor ..

10 minutes ago
 Two tennis events conclude at KPT sports complex

Two tennis events conclude at KPT sports complex

10 minutes ago
Moot on South Asia and Regional Connectivity in 21 ..

Moot on South Asia and Regional Connectivity in 21st Century held

10 minutes ago
 OffGrid's residency chapter exhibition, must-see f ..

OffGrid's residency chapter exhibition, must-see for contemporary art enthusiast ..

10 minutes ago
 SMIU’s 29th Syndicate meeting held

SMIU’s 29th Syndicate meeting held

18 minutes ago
 Cadbury Dairy Milk collaborates with PCB, Khelo Kr ..

Cadbury Dairy Milk collaborates with PCB, Khelo Kricket to empower women cricket ..

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan suffer 1-6 defeat against Tajikistan in F ..

Pakistan suffer 1-6 defeat against Tajikistan in FIFA World Cup Qualifier

6 minutes ago
 Fake fertiliser factory unearthed

Fake fertiliser factory unearthed

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports