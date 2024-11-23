Open Menu

Under-20 Sports Festival To Kick Off In District Shaheed Benazirabad On Nov 24

Muhammad Rameez Published November 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Under-20 Sports Festival to kick off in district Shaheed Benazirabad on Nov 24

NAWABSHAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The opening ceremony of the Under-20 Sports Festival in Shaheed Benazirabad District will be held on Sunday, November 24 at 3:00 PM at Bilawal Sports Stadium Nawabshah.

In this regard, a meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon to review the arrangements for the opening ceremony and the preparations for the sports festival.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon. said that the festival will include cricket, table tennis, hockey, bodybuilding, football, karate, taekwondo and tug-of-war competitions in which children from various colleges, schools and sweet homes of the district will participate.

He said that all players from across the district are being provided opportunities to participate in this festival. DC has appealed to citizens, journalists and students to visit the festival.

He instructed the Municipal Commissioner to make better arrangements for cleanliness and lighting at the festival venues Bilawal Sports Stadium, HM Khoja Auditorium and Gajrawah canal.

The meeting was attended by Director Information Muhammad Moosa Gondal, Mayor of the Municipal Corporation Qazi Abdul Rashid Bhatti, District education Officer and representatives of all sports associations.

APPnsm-/rzq

Related Topics

Cricket Football Hockey Tennis Sports Martyrs Shaheed Education Visit Rashid Nawabshah November Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

1 hour ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

2 hours ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

4 hours ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

4 hours ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

6 hours ago
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all c ..

PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024

9 hours ago
 'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blit ..

'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg

18 hours ago
 Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 w ..

Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..

18 hours ago
 Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland agains ..

Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports