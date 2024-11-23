Under-20 Sports Festival To Kick Off In District Shaheed Benazirabad On Nov 24
Muhammad Rameez Published November 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM
NAWABSHAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The opening ceremony of the Under-20 Sports Festival in Shaheed Benazirabad District will be held on Sunday, November 24 at 3:00 PM at Bilawal Sports Stadium Nawabshah.
In this regard, a meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon to review the arrangements for the opening ceremony and the preparations for the sports festival.
Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon. said that the festival will include cricket, table tennis, hockey, bodybuilding, football, karate, taekwondo and tug-of-war competitions in which children from various colleges, schools and sweet homes of the district will participate.
He said that all players from across the district are being provided opportunities to participate in this festival. DC has appealed to citizens, journalists and students to visit the festival.
He instructed the Municipal Commissioner to make better arrangements for cleanliness and lighting at the festival venues Bilawal Sports Stadium, HM Khoja Auditorium and Gajrawah canal.
The meeting was attended by Director Information Muhammad Moosa Gondal, Mayor of the Municipal Corporation Qazi Abdul Rashid Bhatti, District education Officer and representatives of all sports associations.
