Under-23 National Football Championship kicks off from July 4

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :The National Under-23 Football Championship 2021, organized by Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and under the auspices of Abbottabad Football Association, would be kicked off here on Sunday at Kunj Football ground.

The event would be formally inaugurated by the Chairman PFF, Engineer Ishfaq Ahmed and Organizing Secretary Adil Khan Jadoon.

Chairman Competition Committee KPK Shahid Khan Shinwari talking to media said that all the preparations for the Under 23 National Football championship had been completed while the participating teams were reaching Abbottabad.

Two each teams from Punjab, KPK, Sindh and Balochistan while one team each from Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad and FATA will compete in the event.

He further said that Sindh, Balochistan and GB under-23 teams have reached Abbottabad and they started practice. He said that event organized in Abbottabad would help the promotion of tourism and football as well.

Director Competition Commission Samar Zia on the occasion said that we have directed ground staff to facilitate the visiting teams and added that besides the football they would also enjoy the serene weather of Abbottabad.