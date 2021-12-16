Under-23 registration for football trials to continue till Dec 22

The registration for open trials of Under-23 football players will continue up to December 22 in the city

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The registration for open trials of Under-23 football players will continue up to December 22 in the city.

District Sports Officer (DSO) Sajida Lateef said on Thursday that teams of district sports department would remain available for registration of players from 9 a.m to 4 p.

m in District Sports Office, Sports Gymnasium Jaranwala, Sports Gymnasium Chak Jhumra, Tandlianwala, Sammundri and E-Library Al-Fateh Sports Complex Faisalabad.

The players born on or after 1st January 1999 are eligible for trails registration and they can also take part in Punjab Under-23 Regional Football competitions after their registration, she added.