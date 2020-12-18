UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Underdog Smith Hoping Size Matters Against Alvarez

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 03:54 PM

Underdog Smith hoping size matters against Alvarez

Britain's Callum Smith will be out to prove that size does matter on Saturday when he defends his World Boxing Association super-middleweight crown against pound-for-pound king Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in Texas

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Britain's Callum Smith will be out to prove that size does matter on Saturday when he defends his World Boxing Association super-middleweight crown against pound-for-pound king Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in Texas.

The unbeaten Smith (27-0, 19 knockouts) will take sizeable height and reach advantages into the ring at the Alamodome in San Antonio against the naturally smaller Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KOs).

Alvarez, who has not fought since he jumped up to light-heavyweight to score an 11th round knockout of Sergey Kovalev in November 2019, starts as favourite for Saturday's bout where he will once again move up in class.

The 30-year-old Mexican superstar faced off against Smith this week where the striking height difference between the two men -- Smith is 6ft 3in, Alvarez 5ft 8in -- was plain to see.

Throw in the fact that Smith is a more natural 168-pound fighter, while Alvarez's preferred habitat is the 160-pound middleweight division, and the raw stats appear to tilt in the Liverpudlian's favour.

"I knew he was short but it was just nice to see him physically up close for the first time," Smith said of his face-to-face with Alvarez.

"I've always said the best version of me can beat anyone in the world, and as long as the best version of me steps through those ropes, I can use my strengths to take away his strengths." Smith said that while Alvarez has repeatedly demonstrated an ability to move up in weight classes before, the Mexican's skills may not be enough to offset his physical disadvantages against a bigger opponent.

- Alvarez unfazed - "His ability has always made up for his lack in size and he's gone through the weights before," Smith said.

"But there's only so much size your ability can make up for and there comes a point where you can't physically fight to your strengths because the other lad is just too big. And I'm not just a big lump with no ability.

"I'm 100% that if the best version of me is in the ring I'll win this fight." For his part, Alvarez is unfazed by the size difference.

"Yes, Smith does have that advantage obviously, but I'm a boxer with experience so it doesn't really worry me," Alvarez said.

"I've fought against taller people, shorter people, so it doesn't really concern me." Smith is expected to fight from long-range, using his eight-inch reach advantage to pick off Alvarez without allowing the hard-hitting Mexican star to attack his body. The question will be whether Smith is able to keep Alvarez at bay as energy levels drop in the later rounds.

"A fighter as good as Canelo Alvarez obviously isn't going to let me just jab and move and stand off me," Smith said.

"The fight's not going to be that easy." The fight also offers Smith the opportunity to avenge the defeat suffered by elder brother Liam against Alvarez in 2016. Callum was at his brother's side to watch that stoppage via body-shot knockout in Arlington, Texas.

"It would be nice to get some revenge but this fight will be huge regardless," Smith said. "It was tough to take at the time, it was Liam's first loss. I think Liam knew he lost to a very good fighter.

"My brother had success on the night, but Canelo was huge for the weight."

Related Topics

Attack World San Antonio Nice Arlington May November 2016 2019 From Best Weight Boxing Boxer

Recent Stories

SC turns down petitions against appointments of SA ..

1 minute ago

Shehzar Mohammad, Asad Shafiq fined for code of co ..

34 minutes ago

Sindh Govt to take emergency corrective measures t ..

41 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,284 new COVID-19 cases, 765 recove ..

41 minutes ago

New Zealand won first T20I by five wickets against ..

44 minutes ago

PCB, Mohammad Amir both went wrong, says Shahid Af ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.