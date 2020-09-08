Underpowered France face Croatia in World Cup final rematch

SaintDenis, France, Sept 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :A little over two years after the World Cup final in Moscow, France and Croatia meet again, this time under very different circumstances, in the second round of Nations League matches in Paris on Tuesday.

What should have been a festive full house at the Stade de France, a chance to relive the excitement of Les Bleus' 4-2 win that July afternoon in Moscow, will be more downbeat, thanks to coronavirus. European football body UEFA has directed that all the games be played behind closed doors.

The atmosphere in a stadium with no spectators will inevitably be flat and the teams on show will be markedly different as the coaches try to manage players who, because of the upheaval in the Calendar over the last six months, are not fully fit.

Squad rotation is a necessity, not a choice.

"I'm going to make a lot of changes because it's very difficult to keep going," France coach Didier Deschamps said after Saturday's scratchy 1-0 win over Sweden in his side's Nations League Group 3 opener in Solna.

"Already, playing 90 minutes with this deficit at the start is taking risks with the players.

"It may go against cohesion and my instinct but I think I have no choice." The Croats will be glad to welcome back their veteran midfield pair of Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic who were rested for the 4-1 thrashing in Portugal on Saturday to be fresh for Paris.

That means Kylian Mbappe, who scored with France's only shot on goal to beat the Swedes, will be the highest profile absentee after testing positive Monday for Covid-19.

He was unlikely to feature anyways, partly down to his fitness -- the 21-year-old took a nasty blow to his right ankle which had barely recovered from a major sprain -- and partly because of club/country politics.

Mbappe was expected to be in Lens on Thursday as Paris Saint-Germain, who have now lost seven players including Neymar to positive Covid-19 tests, make a belated start to their Ligue 1 season.