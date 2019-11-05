Unfit Bale in Welsh squad for crucial Euro 2020 qualifiers

Gareth Bale, who is struggling with a calf problem, has been included by Ryan Giggs in the Wales squad for their must-win final two Euro 2020 qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Hungary

The 30-year-old Real Madrid star -- who has not played since scoring for Wales in their 1-1 draw with World Cup finalists Croatia on October 13 -- is nevertheless considered a doubt for both the game in Azerbaijan on November 16 and at home to Hungary on the 19.

The Welsh -- surprise semi-finalists at Euro 2016 -- are presently fourth in their group, six points adrift of table-topping Croatia and four shy ofsecond-placed Hungary.

Both Croatia and Hungary have just one game remaining.