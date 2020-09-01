UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unfit, Poor Diet: Arnautovic 'underestimated' Chinese Football

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 10:00 AM

Unfit, poor diet: Arnautovic 'underestimated' Chinese football

Shanghai, Sept 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Marko Arnautovic says he underestimated the Chinese Super League after joining last year from West Ham United, admitting "I didn't look after my body" and gorged on fizzy drinks.

The Austrian forward signed for Shanghai SIPG for a reported 25 million Euros and despite scoring nine goals in 15 games, came in for criticism in some quarters.

"I underestimated it, I was not fit enough, I didn't prepare myself as I should," the 31-year-old said.

"I didn't train, I didn't look after my body, I was eating, I was drinking fizzy drinks -- Sprite, Coca-Cola, Fanta -- all these sugar drinks that are not good for the body.

"Eating at wrong times. Not sleeping because when I came to China it took me about three weeks until I could adapt to the time.

"I went to bed at 6, 7 o'clock in the morning.

I woke up 3, 4 o'clock in the afternoon, went to training, stayed up again all night, eating at wrong times." Arnautovic, who joined SIPG in July last year, has made a fast start to the coronavirus-delayed new season.

Playing alongside former Chelsea star Oscar and the Brazilian forward Hulk, Arnautovic has scored five goals in eight CSL matches to help SIPG make an unbeaten start to the campaign.

He also laid on an assist for Oscar with a clever backheel in a recent 2-1 win over title rivals Beijing Guoan.

"I don't need to hear from any media, or I don't need to hear it from any fans, the criticism," said Arnautovic, previously also of Stoke City and Inter Milan.

"I am my biggest critic so if I don't do well I will tell myself, 'You didn't do well, you need to do better.'"pst/dma/th

Related Topics

China Beijing Shanghai Stoke July Oscar National University Media All From Chelsea Inter Milan Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

40 minutes ago

UAE will continue to embrace, unswervingly support ..

8 hours ago

BREAKING: &#039;Accord courageous step towards mor ..

9 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives joint US-Israeli delega ..

9 hours ago

CBUAE injects AED15.86 bn in June as certificates ..

11 hours ago

Creator of Fake COVID-19 'Relief Fund' Admits Defr ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.