UNGA President Says Was Invited to Beijing Olympics, Will Make Decision 'Very Soon'

UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid said on Tuesday he received an invitation from China to attend the 2022 Beijing Olympics and will soon decide whether to attend

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid said on Tuesday he received an invitation from China to attend the 2022 Beijing Olympics and will soon decide whether to attend.

"I have received an invitation, and I will be making a decision very soon," the Maldivian politician said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said earlier he will be traveling to China for the winter games, scheduled to be held from February 4-20.

On December 6, the United States announced it would not send an official delegation to the Olympics due to alleged human rights violations by China in Xinjiang province.

The move was supported by several US allies, including the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. China responded by saying that attempts to politicize sports violate the Olympic Charter and that the boycott "wins no support and isolates the countries themselves."

