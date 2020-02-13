UrduPoint.com
UNHCR, Peshawar Zalmi Announce Partnership Ahead Of PSL-5

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 09:15 PM

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency has announced its partnership with Peshawar Zalmi to promote the refugee issues through cricket in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency has announced its partnership with Peshawar Zalmi to promote the refugee issues through cricket in Pakistan.

Peshawar Zalmi is the leading franchise of Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket championship, which have been taking place since 2015. As part of the partnership, Peshawar Zalmi and UNHCR will work together to highlight refugee issues during one of the most popular cricketing contests (PSL Season Five), starting on February 20, 2020.

The Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi, presented the official jersey of Peshawar Zalmi to UNHCR's Director for Asia and the Pacific, Indrika Ratwatte, in Islamabad.

"War, conflict and persecution forces millions of people to become refugees worldwide," said Afridi.

"We are happy that Peshawar Zalmi and UNHCR will jointly partner to run an awareness campaign during the Pakistan Super League." Ratwatte emphasized Peshawar Zalmi's commitment towards refugees. "Javed is already playing a major role as UNHCR Pakistan's Refugee Youth Ambassador.

By placing UNHCR's logo on Peshawar Zalmi's jersey, he has shown how determined he is to highlight and support the refugee cause. We wish good luck to Peshawar Zalmi during Season Five," he said. Pakistan has remained a generous refugee host for more than four decades.

