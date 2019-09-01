UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unheralded Noh Seizes LPGA Portland Lead

Zeeshan Mehtab 15 seconds ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 09:30 AM

Unheralded Noh seizes LPGA Portland lead

Los Angeles, Sept 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :US teenager Yealimi Noh fired eight birdies in an eight-under par 64 on Saturday to take a three-shot lead over Hannah Green after three rounds of the LPGA Portland Classic.

Noh, who made the field through Monday qualifying, posted the low round of the day at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Oregon for a 19-under par total of 197.

"I was hoping for a good week, but to be in contention, I'm really excited," said Noh, who turned professional in January at age 17.

"Yesterday, too, I was just like, I couldn't really sleep. I was excited to come out and try to move on moving day." She roared past Australia's Green, who held a five-shot overnight lead after rounds of 64 and 63 but finished the day with a one-over 73 that left her on 200.

"The greens were a lot quicker, I think a lot quicker than the practice green and maybe that threw a few people off," said Green, winner of the Women's PGA Championship this year for her first LPGA title.

"It certainly surprised me once I got out there, and I still found it really difficult, even towards the end of the round, to get the pace correct," added Green, who had back-to-back birdies at the fourth and fifth but three bogeys the rest of the way -- including at 18.

"But the pins, I didn't find too difficult," Green added. "You could easily be on the wrong side of the pin, but I think just with it becoming a bit firmer and a little bit of wind made a huge difference today." South Korea's Kim Sei-young also seemed to feel it, following up her 11-under 61 of Friday with a 73 that left her eight off the pace.

Canadian Brooke Henderson and American Brittany Altomare shared third on 202. Henderson carded a 67 while Altomare signed for a 68.

Henderson is the last Monday qualifier to win an LPGA tournament, a victory that came at the 2015 Portland Classic.

Related Topics

Australia Portland Lead Columbia South Korea Turkish Lira January Women 2015 Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

District admin Muzaffargarh awards titles to great ..

10 hours ago

'Steps to be taken to achieve 8 mln cotton bales'

10 hours ago

Lampard takes social media to task after Zouma abu ..

10 hours ago

Canadian teen Andreescu to face Townsend in US Ope ..

10 hours ago

Football: French Ligue 1 results

10 hours ago

Swansea go top of Championship with late win over ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.