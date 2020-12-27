UrduPoint.com
Uniform Among Malakand Green Team T10 League Distributed

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 02:20 PM

Uniform among Malakand Green team T10 League distributed

MALAKAND, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) ::A reception in the honor of Malakand Green T10 Cricket academy team were held at Academy premises Dargai on Sunday.

Team Captain Mushtaq Ahmed, special guests and elders of the areas including Sajjad Khan, Haji Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Asif Khan of Asif Carpets, Sirajul Haq of Haq Electronics, Saeedul islam of Al Noor sports and Wilayat Khan Bacha, MD of Bacha G Sports Sakhakot have attended the reception.

In their address the guests also lauded the performance of the upcoming players of Malakand Green Cricket Academy teams and assured them that they would be extended all out support to the Academy players so that they could come up at national and international levels.

They also expressed the hope that the players would give good results in the T10 League in which teams from across the province would be taking part.

At the end, cricket uniforms of the players of the T-10 League were also distributed. Team skipper Mushtaq Ahmad thanked the elders and sponsors of the areas for their support to the Academy players for T10 League.

