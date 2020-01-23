UrduPoint.com
Uniform Unveiled For Tokyo Olympics Technical Officials

Muhammad Rameez 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 07:38 PM

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The uniforms to be worn by technical officials at the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games were unveiled here on Thursday, with some plant materials used in the composition of the uniforms' fibres, organizers said.

A Tokyo 2020 press release stated that the uniforms incorporate features to protect against heat, with their material said to have superior breathability and excellent moisture-absorbing properties, making the uniforms more comfortable to wear and easy to move around in during the Tokyo summer.

Technical officials will ensure that the rules and regulations of each sport are observed and will make judgments on rule infringements, performances, times and rankings.

Both formal and casual uniforms will be provided, with individual sport federations set to decide when their respective technical officials should use each.

