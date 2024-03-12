Union Club Essity tennis championships concludes

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The inaugural Union Club - Essity Tennis Championship concluded on Tuesday at the hard courts of Union Club.

Shafiq Ahmed, Finance Manager Essity Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd., graced the occasion as the chief guest during the closing ceremony. In his address, Ahmed stressed the importance of fostering physical sports activities, particularly for the youth, as a means to promote societal well-being.

Muhammad Khalid Rehmani, President Karachi Tennis Association (KTA), extended his gratitude to the sponsors for their unwavering support towards the sport of tennis. He also expressed appreciation to the Union Club for providing the venue for hosting the tournament. Khalid Rehmani took the opportunity to commend the outstanding performance of Karachi Division’s Tennis Teams, both male and female, during the 18th Sindh Games.

During the ceremony, KTA recognized the achievements of various individuals who have contributed significantly to the promotion of tennis in the country. Excellence trophies were awarded to the Gold and Silver medalists from Karachi Division in the 18th Sindh Games. Fida Hussain, the country's number one Wheelchair Tennis Player, was honored with a performance shield for his remarkable victories in the Commissioner Karachi Marathons wheelchair races.

Moreover, shields of recognition were presented to Saeed Ahmed, Naila Jawad, and Naseem Bukhari for their dedicated efforts in advancing the sport of tennis.

The event witnessed the presence of distinguished personalities from diverse backgrounds, including representatives from sports organizations, Rotary clubs, and other community leaders.

In the final matches, Farhan Altaf emerged victorious in the Men’s Singles Final, defeating Aftab Ismail with a score of 6-3, 6-0. In the Under 15 Singles Final, Shamoon Hidayat clinched the title by overcoming Ismail Aftab with a score of 6-1, 7-6.

In the Ladies Singles Final, Eschelle Asif displayed a stellar performance, securing victory against Tahreem Yousuf with a score of 8-1.

The Men’s Doubles Final saw an intense battle, with Rayan Ahmed & Mahateer Muhammad emerging triumphant over Muhammad Ali & Zubair Raja with a score of 8-2.

Other categories included the Under 13 Singles, where Tariq Rafi emerged as the winner in a Round Robin format, while in the Under 11 Singles Final, Tariq Rafi defeated Qazi Ahyan with a score of 4-0, 4-1.

In the Under 8 category, Azan Imran showcased exceptional skill to claim victory over Sophie with a score of 10-4, 10-6.

The Union Club Essity Tennis Championships not only provided a platform for competitive tennis but also celebrated the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie among players and spectators alike.