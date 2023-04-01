UrduPoint.com

Union Defeat Stuttgart To Keep Bundesliga Title Hopes Alive

Muhammad Rameez Published April 01, 2023 | 11:22 PM

Union defeat Stuttgart to keep Bundesliga title hopes alive

Union Berlin kept up their pursuit of the Bundesliga title with a 3-0 victory over rock-bottom Stuttgart on Saturday

Munich, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Union Berlin kept up their pursuit of the Bundesliga title with a 3-0 victory over rock-bottom Stuttgart on Saturday.

Second-half goals from Sheraldo Becker, Kevin Behrens and an own goal from former Union player Genki Haraguchi took the third-placed side to just two points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund and one back from champions Bayern Munich.

Dortmund and Bayern clash later on Saturday.

"Our first half wasn't good, but the coach chose the right words in the dressing room. We came out, scored three goals, and that's what matters in the end," said Becker.

"After half-time, we played like we should," added Union manager Urs Fischer.

Stuttgart have now won just one of their past 12 games and anchor the table alone with eight matches still to play.

Stuttgart goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow said his side "need to bust our butts" to avoid relegation.

Mainz dealt fifth-placed RB Leipzig a blow in their bid for Champions League football next season, winning 3-0 at the Red Bull Arena.

Goals from Marcus Ingvartsen, Ludovic Ajorque and Dominik Kohr took Mainz, who have now won five of their last seven games, to victory.

Leipzig have now lost two straight since their 7-0 Champions League crushing at the hands of Manchester City in March.

Freiburg missed a chance to take advantage of Leipzig's loss, drawing 1-1 at home against struggling Hertha Berlin.

A second-half goal from Italy winger Vincenzo Grifo had Freiburg ahead but a late strike from Berlin-born Jessic Ngankam saw the honours shared.

Bayer Leverkusen handed Schalke their first defeat in nine matches, winning 3-0 away thanks to second-half goals from Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Sardar Azmoun.

A goal from Germany forward Felix Nmecha in the sixth minute of injury time stole a point for Wolfsburg, who drew 2-2 at home against Augsburg.

Augsburg were 2-0 up after 32 minutes thanks to an own goal from Maximilian Arnold and a strike from Mergim Berisha.

An 83rd-minute goal from Luca Waldschmidt gave the home side hope and Nmecha scored late to snatch a draw.

