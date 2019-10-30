UrduPoint.com
Union Strike Late To Reach German Cup Last 16

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 11:21 AM

Union strike late to reach German Cup last 16

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Bundesliga newcomers Union Berlin progressed to the German Cup round of 16 on Tuesday after two late goals secured a 3-1 win at Freiburg.

Robin Koch, who made his Germany debut this month, scored just before half-time for Freiburg to cancel out Joshua Mees' opener for Berlin in the 36th minute.

Robert Andrich struck three minutes from time to put Union back in front, benefiting from some excellent passing interplay to find himself unmarked in front of goal.

Freiburg lost possession while pushing for an equaliser, with Christian Gentner scoring on the counter to wrap up victory for Berlin, who lost the 2001 final to Schalke.

The other surprise result from the early games on Tuesday came through fourth-tier FC Saarbruecken's 3-2 defeat of Bundesliga side Cologne.

Saarbruecken ran out to a two-goal lead, through quick strikes in the 53rd and 57th minutes, leaving the four-time winners shellshocked.

While they clawed their way back into it through goals by Germany defender Jonas Hector and Simon Terodde, a 90th-minute goal from Tobias Janicke saw Saarbruecken through to the last 16 for the first time in six years.

Elsewhere, Hoffenheim won 2-0 at Duisburg through second-half goals from Florian Grillitsch and Sargis Adamyan.

Bayern Munich's clash away at Bochum highlights Tuesday's late games, alongside the all-Bundesliga clash between Bayer Leverkusen and Paderborn.

