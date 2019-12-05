UrduPoint.com
United Arab Emirates Sack Dutch Coach Bert Van Marwijk

Muhammad Rameez 43 seconds ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 04:38 PM

United Arab Emirates sack Dutch coach Bert van Marwijk

The United Arab Emirates have sacked their Dutch coach Bert van Marwijk after only nine months in the job

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ):The United Arab Emirates have sacked their Dutch coach Bert van Marwijk after only nine months in the job.

The 67-year-old who led the Netherlands to the 2010 World Cup final took over the UAE national side in March.

His departure comes in the wake of the UAE's 4-2 defeat to Qatar in the Gulf Cup on Tuesday. He had taken over from Italian Alberto Zaccheroni, who left also after a defeat to Qatar, in the semi-finals of the 2019 Asian Cup.

Van Marwijk, whose Netherlands side were beaten 1-0 by Spain in the 2010 World Cup final, coached Australia at the 2018 World Cup.

