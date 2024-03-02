Open Menu

United, Gladiators Fixture Called-off As Rain Washes Opening Day Of Pindi-leg

Muhammad Rameez Published March 02, 2024 | 08:31 PM

United, Gladiators fixture called-off as rain washes opening day of Pindi-leg

The opening day of the Pindi-leg of HBL PSL 9 has been washed out after the Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators fixture, the 18th match of the tournament, was called off as well followed by the abandonment of the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi game, at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday

The two teams, Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United, placed in second and fourth spot on the points table respectively, bagged one point each after the second game of the double-header was called off an hour before the scheduled start of play due to rain.

Karachi Kings would face table-toppers Multan Sultans on Sunday at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi while the HBL PSL 9 action will return to Rawalpindi on March 4 as home team Islamabad United taking on Peshawar Zalmi.

