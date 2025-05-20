United Hand Over Huge Defeat To Kings To Occupy 2nd Spot On Points Table
Zeeshan Mehtab
RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Islamabad United produced a commanding performance to thrash Karachi Kings by 79 in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 encounter at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium on Monday night.
Batting first after winning the toss, United posted a mammoth 251 for five on the back of explosive half-centuries by Alex Hales and Sahibzada Farhan.
Hales bludgeoned 88 off just 35 balls, striking eight fours and six sixes, while Farhan added 73 off 41 deliveries in a powerful opening stand. Skipper Shadab Khan joined the assault with a brisk 42 off 19 balls, including four sixes, as United dominated the Kings’ bowling attack.
Karachi’s bowlers toiled without success, with Aamer Jamal and Abbas Afridi conceding 51 runs each in their four overs. The team’s decision to rely heavily on pace backfired on the batting-friendly Rawalpindi pitch, with spin options underutilized despite the conditions favoring them.
In reply, Karachi Kings were bundled out for 172 in 18.2 overs. Opener David Warner top-scored with 43 and Tim Seifert added 26, but the chase never gained momentum after Seifert’s dismissal to a perfect yorker from Salman Irshad.
Abbas Afridi offered some resistance lower down the order with a quickfire 34 off 13 balls, but it was too little, too late.
Shadab Khan excelled with the ball as well, finishing with four wickets for 45 runs. Irshad picked up three for 28, while Imad Wasim chipped in with two for 22 to wrap up the Kings’ innings.
United’s spinners effectively controlled the middle overs, stifling Karachi’s scoring rate and forcing risky shots that led to wickets. Karachi’s innings lacked stability and the pressure of chasing a massive total proved overwhelming.
The victory saw Islamabad United, occupy second position on points table and confirmed their place in Qualifier 1 of the playoffs. It also marked their tenth consecutive win against Karachi Kings in PSL history. It was also their first victory after a four-match losing streak, a timely return to winning ways ahead of the knockout stages.
