Open Menu

United Hand Over Huge Defeat To Kings To Occupy 2nd Spot On Points Table

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 20, 2025 | 12:30 AM

United hand over huge defeat to Kings to occupy 2nd spot on points table

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Islamabad United produced a commanding performance to thrash Karachi Kings by 79 in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 encounter at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium on Monday night.

Batting first after winning the toss, United posted a mammoth 251 for five on the back of explosive half-centuries by Alex Hales and Sahibzada Farhan.

Hales bludgeoned 88 off just 35 balls, striking eight fours and six sixes, while Farhan added 73 off 41 deliveries in a powerful opening stand. Skipper Shadab Khan joined the assault with a brisk 42 off 19 balls, including four sixes, as United dominated the Kings’ bowling attack.

Karachi’s bowlers toiled without success, with Aamer Jamal and Abbas Afridi conceding 51 runs each in their four overs. The team’s decision to rely heavily on pace backfired on the batting-friendly Rawalpindi pitch, with spin options underutilized despite the conditions favoring them.

In reply, Karachi Kings were bundled out for 172 in 18.2 overs. Opener David Warner top-scored with 43 and Tim Seifert added 26, but the chase never gained momentum after Seifert’s dismissal to a perfect yorker from Salman Irshad.

Abbas Afridi offered some resistance lower down the order with a quickfire 34 off 13 balls, but it was too little, too late.

Shadab Khan excelled with the ball as well, finishing with four wickets for 45 runs. Irshad picked up three for 28, while Imad Wasim chipped in with two for 22 to wrap up the Kings’ innings.

United’s spinners effectively controlled the middle overs, stifling Karachi’s scoring rate and forcing risky shots that led to wickets. Karachi’s innings lacked stability and the pressure of chasing a massive total proved overwhelming.

The victory saw Islamabad United, occupy second position on points table and confirmed their place in Qualifier 1 of the playoffs. It also marked their tenth consecutive win against Karachi Kings in PSL history. It was also their first victory after a four-match losing streak, a timely return to winning ways ahead of the knockout stages.

Recent Stories

Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role ..

Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics

30 minutes ago
 A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride ..

A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation

34 minutes ago
 Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

48 minutes ago
 Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on ..

Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

53 minutes ago
 Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to re ..

Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..

1 hour ago
Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

1 hour ago
 The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Cul ..

The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi me ..

1 hour ago
 Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushi ..

Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushing Indian-backed terrorists in ..

1 hour ago
 Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding ci ..

Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding citizens

1 hour ago
 MPA Hidayatur Rehman meets with DG, GDA

MPA Hidayatur Rehman meets with DG, GDA

1 hour ago
 A-category facilities await Pakistani pilgrims in ..

A-category facilities await Pakistani pilgrims in Mina this year: Chief Coordina ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports