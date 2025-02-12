Open Menu

United Sports Move Into Quarter Finals Of Master Oil Inter Club Cricket Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 12, 2025 | 11:59 PM

Due to fine all-round performance by Hasan Jaffery first he bowled well as slow left arm Spinner got 3 wickets for 38 and then he scored 62 to help United Sports thrilling 1 wicket victory against Air Port Gymkhana to reach into the quarter finals of the Master Oil inter club cricket tournament at Asghar Ali Shah Stadium.

The tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi with the collaboration of Master Oil Lubricant.

Scores in Brief:

Airport Gymkhana 218 all out in 36 overs. Haider Ali 94 with the help of 12 fours and 2 sixes, Shafiullah 51 4x4 1x6, Zubair Dilawar 28, Rehman Ghani 23. Hasan Jaffery (sla) 3/38, Durab Sheikh 2/30, Ghani Nasir 2/42.

In reply United Sports 219/9 in 40 overs. Hassan Jaffery 62 4x4 2x6, Syed Nawab 59 8x4 3x6, Muhammad Furqan 33, Shaharyar Azhar 22. Young Promising 14 year old off Spinner Azam Abbasi 3/25, Rehman Ghani (sla) 3/38, Ahmed Farooq 2/39.

