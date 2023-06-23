Open Menu

United States To Host Expanded 32-team Club World Cup In 2025

Muhammad Rameez Published June 23, 2023 | 11:09 PM

The United States will host the expanded 32-team Club World Cup in 2025, governing body FIFA announced Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The United States will host the expanded 32-team Club World Cup in 2025, governing body FIFA announced Friday.

"The Club World Cup 2025 will be the pinnacle of elite professional men's club football, and with the required infrastructure in place together with a massive local interest, the United States is the ideal host to kick off this new, global tournament," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The dates, host cities and match schedule for the tournament will be established at a later date, FIFA said.

The US will also host the 2026 World Cup along with Canada and Mexico.

The club World Cup has been held annually in a seven-team, or sometimes six-team, format since 2005 with that year's six continental champions plus, when necessary, a representative of the host nation.

FIFA announced the enlarged format in February.

The new competition is planned to include four representatives each from Asia, Africa and CONCACAF, which includes North and Central America, as well as six from South America, 12 from Europe, including the winners of last five Champions Cup, and one each from Oceania and the host country.

In theory, the last edition in the smaller format will be played in Saudi Arabia in December.

Six of the places have already been decided with five continental champions -- Manchester City, Leon of Mexico, Egyptians Al Ahly, Urawa Red Diamond from Japan, Auckland City of New Zealand -- and Al Ittihad representing the host country.

The Copa America in South American has not yet finished.

Current plans would leave a one-year gap before the expanded tournament kicks off. Continental federations have reportedly asked FIFA to ensure that their 2024 champions have a chance to play for a global title next year.

FIFA also announced on Friday it was pushing back the decision on the host of the 2030 World Cup from September or October to the second half of next year "to ensure additional consultation with all key stakeholders."

