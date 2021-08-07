The United States rounded off the track action in the Tokyo Olympics with victory in the men's 4x400 metres relay on Saturday

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The United States rounded off the track action in the Tokyo Olympics with victory in the men's 4x400 metres relay on Saturday.

The quartet timed 2min 55.70sec with the Netherlands taking silver in 2:57.18 and Botswana bronze (2:57.27).