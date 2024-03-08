United's Captain Shadab Khan Reacts To Heated Exchange With Shan Masood
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 08, 2024 | 11:15 AM
Shadab Khan underscores the importance of maintaining confidence, especially when excelling in a particular facet of the game.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2024) Islamabad United Skipper Shadab Khan addressed the recent altercation with Shan Masood during a press conference held in Karachi.
Speaking candidly, Shadab Khan delineated his approach to cricket, emphasizing his adaptability as an all-rounder depending on his batting position. He said that if batting lower down the order, he assumes the role of a bowling all-rounder.
Highlighting the significance of being an all-rounder, Khan underscored the importance of maintaining confidence, especially when excelling in a particular facet of the game.
He described batting as his innate skill, while he invests more effort in honing his bowling prowess, expressing confidence in his ability to secure his place in the team through his bowling performances.
Looking ahead, Shadab Khan acknowledged that while the World Cup remains a distant prospect, his role as an all-rounder in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) carries significant weight, and he is determined to contribute positively and perform consistently.
Commenting on the variable nature of match conditions, Shadab Khan acknowledged the need for batters to adapt to the changing pitch conditions influenced by the prevailing season.
He commended Hyder Ali's consistent performance and stressed the collective desire within the team to avoid setbacks.
Addressing the recent confrontation with Shan Masood during the match, Shadab Khan clarified that it stemmed from a minor misunderstanding, indicating a willingness to move past the incident and maintain a professional demeanor on the field.
