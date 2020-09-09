Unity need of hour to counter challenges: Shahnaz Sheikh

Former Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh on Wednesday stressed upon the need of unity to counter the current challenges

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Former Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh on Wednesday stressed upon the need of unity to counter the current challenges.

Talking to APP he said, "We could only become a welfare state when we would adopt the Jinnah's principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline in true letter and spirit." He said, Armed Forces of Pakistan are laying their lives for the security of the homeland and the whole nation pays them tribute. "Pakistan does not lack in talent but we need to be united in order to achieve the goal of becoming the leading nations of the world," he added.

He said, the country has produced great intellectuals and scientists who are globally and nationally recognized. All the citizens, particularly youth should come forward to play a role for the development and prosperity of the country, he urged.

"Contemporary age is of competition, we can't compete with the developed nations without excelling the field of science and technology," he said.

He said that the students should learn lesson from the actions and character of the national leaders and try to follow their footsteps.

He said, true patriotism can make Pakistan an unbeatable country in the international world. He paid rich tribute to the founding fathers for their epic struggle for democracy and independence.

Quaid-i-Azam always considered youth an important asset of a nation and emphasised on education and discipline, he said adding, Quaid-i-Azam believed that discipline was the staircase, which could help Indian Muslim students to achieve their goals.

"Today, we need honest, competent and dedicated leadership, such as the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah," he said.

The dream of Indian subcontinent's Muslims for an independent homeland was materialized under dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

He said, "We are living as an independent nation today because of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah who was a man of principle and a courageous leader."He is revered in Pakistan as Quaid-e-Azam and Baba-e-Qaum, he added.

Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah passed away on 11th September 1948 shortly after achieving freedom for the nation.