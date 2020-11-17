UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unity Sports Claims Inaugural Shooting Ball Match Of Korangi Sports Festival

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Unity Sports claims inaugural Shooting Ball match of Korangi Sports Festival

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The Unity sports Landhi won the inaugural match of Shooting Ball Tournament at the Korangi Sports Festival 2020 by 11-16, 16-09 and 14-16 against host Ghazi Sports Shah Faisal Colony.

The match was played at Ghazi Court Shah Faisal. Rizwan Ahmed, Abdullah and Mohsin of the winning team played brilliantly.

Qamar-ul-Islam performed as the match referee.

In the main match of the football tournament of Korangi Sports Festival 2020 played at Colony Sports Football Stadium, the Eagle Football Club Model Zone defeated Gulshan-e-Ittehad 4-3 on penalty kicks. Ishaq Usman, Talib Hassan, Pervez Rehan Babu officiated the match as referees while Match Commissioner was Muhammad Khalid.

Related Topics

Football Sports Eagle Korangi Landhi Shah Faisal Ghazi 2020 Court

Recent Stories

UAE to celebrate Oman’s 50th National Day

1 minute ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives medical team behind f ..

2 minutes ago

AJK re-imposes lockdown due to rising Covid-19 cas ..

15 minutes ago

DoH certifies Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Burje ..

17 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen: Sawt Al-Hikma Center Dedicates 2020 ..

20 minutes ago

MoHAP organises virtual forum on empowering nation ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.