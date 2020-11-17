Unity Sports claims inaugural Shooting Ball match of Korangi Sports Festival

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The Unity sports Landhi won the inaugural match of Shooting Ball Tournament at the Korangi Sports Festival 2020 by 11-16, 16-09 and 14-16 against host Ghazi Sports Shah Faisal Colony.

The match was played at Ghazi Court Shah Faisal. Rizwan Ahmed, Abdullah and Mohsin of the winning team played brilliantly.

Qamar-ul-Islam performed as the match referee.

In the main match of the football tournament of Korangi Sports Festival 2020 played at Colony Sports Football Stadium, the Eagle Football Club Model Zone defeated Gulshan-e-Ittehad 4-3 on penalty kicks. Ishaq Usman, Talib Hassan, Pervez Rehan Babu officiated the match as referees while Match Commissioner was Muhammad Khalid.