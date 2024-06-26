University Of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Observes Olympics Day
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 26, 2024 | 06:39 PM
The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) observed Olympics Day here on Wednesday by arranging a walk in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports and Interloop Group of Industries
UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan led the walk commenced from Main Gate UAF and the participants marched up to Admin Block.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Iqrar said that there was dire need to promote sports activities for a healthy society. He said with the passage of time, the sports activities are facing a declining trend that must be curtailed by promoting the activities.
Hence, the university was making all-out efforts to flourish the sports culture, he added.
Dean Faculty of Sciences Dr Ijaz Ahmad Bhatti said that sportsmen were ambassadors of peace and they can play a pivotal role in promotion of a message of peace and bring the nations closer together.
Chairperson Sports board Dr Bushra Sadia, Director Sports Dr Haroon Zaman, Pakistan Olympics Association Treasurer Hajji Shafiq, Dean Social Sciences Dr Babar Shahbaz, Director Research Dr Jafar Jaskani, Treasurer Umer Saeed Qadri, Director Financial Assistance Dr Muhammad Ahsan Khan, and other notables were also present on the occasion.
