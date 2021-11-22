University of Lahore wins All Pakistan Inter-University Women Archery Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :University of Lahore team clinched the trophy of the All Pakistan Inter-University Women's Archery Championship, which concluded here under the aegis of Directorate of Sports Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women's University Peshawar on Monday.

University of Lahore teams comprising star players Nousheen Zaffar, Rabiya Shahid, promising Seema Yaqoob and Halima Usmani recorded 1247 points, followed by Punjab University team including Sadia, Saba Nighat Nazir, Samiya Shabbir who claimed 1160 points while Karachi University team came third with 1095 points. The University of Karachi team included Qurat Ul Ain, Toba Rani, Shawar Nasir, Mariyum Tauseef who showed tremendous form and claimed third position.

In individual competitions, Sadia of University of Punjab got maximum 524 points as she hit the target superbly by recording 19 10-pointer, 17 9 pointer, 9 eight pointer and adjudged the highest scorer in the Championship. She was also declared as the best player of the Championship.

The second place went to Karachi University's Qurat Ul Ain with 418 points. The third place went to University of Lahore's Nosheen with 399 points with 13 10 pointer, 12 nine pointer and 9 eight pointer. Shehwan of University of Karachi secured 393 points including 11 10 pointers, 12 nine pointer and 7 eight pointer, Rabia Shahid of University of Lahore with 387 points, Shaista Kiran of Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, Saba Nighat of University of Punjab secured 384 points, Kainat Nazir of Sarhad University of Information Technology recorded 377 points with 14 nine pointers and 5 10 pointers besides hitting another 9 eight pointer and Seema Yaqoob of University of Lahore made 321 points with 9, 10 pointer and 13, nine pointer and 7, eight pointers.

Teams from 15 Universities from all over the country participated in the two-day Championship.

World Squash Champion Qamar Zaman was the chief guest who distributed prizes among the winners along with Deputy Director Sports Benazir Bhutto University Maria Samin, Assistant Director Sports Rozamin Riaz, Coach Miss Salma Faiz, President of Pakhtunkhwa Archery Club Sara Khan, Secretary of Volleyball Association Khalid Waqar, Zakia Hameed and officials were present.

Addressing the closing ceremony Qamar Zaman appreciated all the teams for their active participation in the Championship. Winners and losers, both worked hard and reached the final. Participation of 15 teams is commendable because unfortunately women are not interested in sports, Qamar Zaman said. Women should participate in sports for their mental and physical development as women make up half of the population and they have a key role in making a healthy society.

He said that Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Women's University Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana has also paid a lot of attention to women's sports due to which besides the curriculum, the female students of the university also play their part in sports and excelled at national and international level.

He lauded Secretary Sports KP Abid Majeed and DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak who extended their full support to the University in holding the Championship in befitting manners. University of Lahore, Lahore College for Women University, Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, Islamia University Bahawalpur, Lahore Garrison University, University of Management & Technology Lahore, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore, University of Lahore, Institute of business Administration Karachi, University of Karachi, University of Swabi, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Sarhad University of Science & Information Technology Peshawar, University of Sargodha and host Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women's University Peshawar participated in the Championship.