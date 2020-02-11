University of Peshawar Inter-College Athletic begins in University Campus

University of Peshawar (UoP) Inter-College Male Games got under way here University Campus here on Tuesday with Director General Sports and former international athlete Bahre Karam formally inaugurated the Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :University of Peshawar (UoP) Inter-College Male Games got under way here University Campus here on Tuesday with Director General sports and former international athlete Bahre Karam formally inaugurated the Championship.

On the opening day of the two-day Athletic Championship players from all the affiliated colleges are taking part in 110m hurdles, high jump, 100m, 1500m, Discus throw, 4X400m relay, thripple jump, 3000m, shot put, 400m, javlin throw, hammer throw, 4X100m, 200m, 5000m, 800m and long jump.

Adviser to the Chief Minister on education Mian Khaliqur Rehman will grace the occasion as chief guest on the closing ceremony at 9.

30 a.m on February 12.

Earlier, the players of all the affiliated colleges took part in badminton, basketball, cricket, football, handball, hockey, kabaddi, table tennis, tennis, squash, table tennis, tug of war and volleyball. On the final of the University of Peshawar Inter-College Games a football final match will also be played between Govt College Landikotal, Khyber District and Govt College Peshawar as Post Graudate College have already took third position after defeating Govt College Landi Arbab by 3-1.