UrduPoint.com

University Of Peshawar Qualify For Semi-finals In Boys Football

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 21, 2022 | 05:20 PM

University of Peshawar qualify for semi-finals in Boys football

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The University of Peshawar qualified for the semi-finals of the Boy's Football competition in the ongoing Inter-Varsity Games being played here University Campus Football Ground on Friday.

In the quarter-finals, Peshawar University defeated Islamia College University by three to one goal in a thrilling match. Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Association footballer Basit Kamal was the chief guest along with match commissioner Qazi Asif, referee Alauddin, Sarwar, Babar Khan and other personalities were present.

In cricket competitions, University of Peshawar won by 10 wickets against the University of FATA. Director of sports Peshawar University Bahre Karam was the chief guest at KMC ground along with Dr. Noorzada and other officials.

Playing first, University of FATA scored 62 runs. Sohail Khan was outstanding with 19 runs.

University of Peshawar's Saboor Qureshi took four wickets while Hammad Wasti and Safiuddin took two wickets each. Wasti scored 24 and Jalal Ali stood out with 57 runs to guide University of Peshawar to victory.

In the volleyball matches, University of Peshawar won against Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute Swabi by 25-19, 25-22 and 25-23. University of Buner won their match by 25-23, 25-21 and 25-23 against Bacha Khan University. University of Malakand won against the University of Nowshera by 25-21, 25-18, 25-20, University of Swabi beat Gomal University by 25-23, 23-25, 25-20 and 25-21, Agricultural University Peshawar beat Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University by 23-25, 23-25, 25-21 and 25-21, Hazara University won against UET Peshawar by 25-23, 25-22 and 25-21, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan defeated University of Haripur by 25-19, 25-22 and 25-22.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Sports Martyrs Shaheed FATA Guide Mardan Nowshera Haripur Malakand Swabi Buner Gomal Sohail Khan University Of Engineering And Technology Hazara University Mansehra

Recent Stories

LCCI office-bearers meet Philippines' Charge d’A ..

LCCI office-bearers meet Philippines' Charge d’Affairs,DG IPO

2 minutes ago
 PTI workers taka to street to protest against ECP' ..

PTI workers taka to street to protest against ECP's verdict

2 hours ago
 Islamabad police take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP p ..

Islamabad police take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP police constable into custody

2 hours ago
 Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COA ..

Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COAS Bajwa

3 hours ago
 Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Vi ..

Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Visits Naval Headquarters

4 hours ago
 India's home ministry to decide tour to Pakistan f ..

India's home ministry to decide tour to Pakistan for Asia Cup: Anurag

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.