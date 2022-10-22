UrduPoint.com

University Of Peshawar Qualify For Semi-finals In Boys Football

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 22, 2022 | 04:40 PM

University of Peshawar qualify for semi-finals in boys football

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :The University of Peshawar qualified for the semi-finals of the Boys Football competition in the ongoing Inter-Varsity Games being played here at the University Campus Football Ground on Saturday.

In the quarter-finals, Peshawar University defeated Islamia College University by three to one goal in a thrilling match. Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Association and renowned footballer Basit Kamal was the chief guest. Match Commissioner Qazi Asif, referee Alauddin, Sarwar, Babar Khan and other personalities were also present on the occasion.

In cricket competitions, University of Peshawar won by 10 wickets against University of FATA. Director of sports Peshawar University Bahre Karam was the chief guest at KMC ground along with Dr. Noorzada and other officials.

Playing first, the University of FATA scored 62 runs. Sohail Khan was outstanding with 19 runs.

The University of Peshawar's Saboor Qureshi took four wickets while Hammad Wasti and Safiuddin took two wickets each. Wasti scored 24 and Jalal Ali stood out with 57 runs to guide University of Peshawar to victory.

In the volleyball matches, the University of Peshawar won against Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute Swabi by 25-19, 25-22 and 25-23. The University of Buner won its match by 25-23, 25-21 and 25-23 against Bacha Khan University. The University of Malakand won against the University of Nowshera by 25-21, 25-18, 25-20, the University of Swabi beat the Gomal University by 25-23, 23-25, 25-20 and 25-21, the Agricultural University Peshawar beat Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University by 23-25, 23-25, 25-21 and 25-21, The Hazara University won against UET Peshawar by 25-23, 25-22 and 25-21, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan defeated University of Haripur by 25-19, 25-22 and 25-22.

